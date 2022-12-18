Janhvi Kapoor Arrives With Ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya For Delhi Event, Fans Ask Back Together

Did Janhvi Kapoor just make her relationship official with ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya? WATCH the viral clip to find out.

Janhvi Kapoor, who dated Shikhar Pahariya in the past, recently made another appearance with him at a fashion event in Delhi. In the video, Janhvi and Shikhar are standing next to each other as they interact with people. The following clip showed, the duo sitting close to each other. While the Dhadak actor looked ravishing in a bodycon mini-dress with a jacket carried stylishly, Shikhar looked dapper in a blingy black formal suit.

WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR-SHIKHAR PAHARIYA’S VIRAL CLIP

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s video went viral in no time. While most of her fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section, others asked if they are back together. One of the users wrote, “Inka alag hi chalta hai.” Another user wrote, “Is Sara back with Veer Pahariya?”

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya recently took a trip to the Maldives together. The actor shared a moonlit photo of her back with the ocean in the distance. Shikhar also posted the same ocean and moonlight image to his Instagram Stories, on Friday. Pahariya has also been dropping loving and eye-grabbing comments on rumoured lady love’s pictures. He wrote, “Ma chérie ❤️” on Janhvi Kapoor latest pictures in a black bodycon gown.

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariyais the grandson of the former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. He allegedly once dated Janhvi Kapoor before they broke up. Karan Johar nearly confirmed their relationship rumours in Koffee With Karan.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The film will hit the big screen in 2023. Additionally, she is working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, where she plays a cricket player.

