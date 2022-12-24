Janhvi Kapoor serves major weekend inspiration to hit the gym right away with her intense leg workout – Watch!



Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hot in Orange Gym Wear During Intense Leg Workout, Watch Viral Clip



Janhvi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her fitness. The actor, who has always been spotted at the gym, follows a strict workout routine. She has once again gone above and beyond with her leg workout. In a video shared by Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer, she can be seen in intense workouts like leg presses, goblet squats, deadlifts, lunges, and several others. The Good Luck Jerry actor looked smoking hot in her orange-coloured gym fit with half section of the hair tied. The caption on the video read, “No better way to end the year than with a leg workout; agreed? @janhvikapoor.”

WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR’S INTENSE LEG WORKOUT CLIP

The video went viral in no time and netizens lauded Janhvi Kapoor for her intense leg workout routine. Several users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Did you know that leg exercises are a crucial component of a well-rounded, total-body fitness program that increases strength, speed, and stability? It is vital to maintain consistency with your leg exercises because these big muscles are a crucial component of your total health.

On the professional front, Janvhi Kapoor collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor for the OTT project Mili. Mathukutty Xavier-directorial also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the forthcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Maahi. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan. The film hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.



