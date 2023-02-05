Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, And Alia Bhatt; These B- Town Divas Will Inspire You To Get In Shape [Watch Video]

Read Time: 21 Second





Celebrities fitness goals: We all know how much Bollywood celebs love to stay in shape. Recently, both Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan shared their workout videos on social media, inspiring many with their fitness journeys. These Bollywood divas are here to give you that extra push and inspire you to reach your fitness goals. Take a look at their love for fitness. Watch video.





Source link

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com