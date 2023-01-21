Janhvi Kapoor Serves High Doze of Glamour in Green at Anant Ambanis Engagement, Heres How Her Rumoured BF Reacts

Home

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Serves High Doze of Glamour in Green at Anant Ambani’s Engagement, Here’s How Her Rumoured BF Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor shared glamours pictures on social media. The actress served highest level of hotness in an Indian attire at Anant Ambani’s engagement party. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacted on Instagram.

anhvi Kapoor Serves High Doze of Glamour in Green at Anant Ambani’s Engagement, Here’s How Her Rumoured BF Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor shared some drop-dead gorgeous pictures on Friday as she was all decked up in stunning pastel green lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. While, sharing her series of pictures on Instagram, we spotted a sweet reaction from Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Along with many Bollywood Biggies such as Shah Ruk Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and many others, Janhvi Kapoor marked her presence in Ambani’s party with sister Khushi Kapoor.

Talking about the outfit, Janhvi Kapoor wore a glittery pastel green lehenga with an embellished blouse for the engagement party. To complete the ensemble, the diva went with matching earrings and wavy open tresses that matched with her look beautifully. For glam picks, Janhvi opted for shimmery eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, sharp contour and blushed cheeks.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop-Dead gorgeous in Indian at Ambani’s Party:

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it with a woman fairy emoji. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar dropped heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis. Reacting to post, one of Janhvi’s fans called her ‘a beautiful apsara’, Another fan commented ‘Sridevi’s exact copy’, other fan wrote ‘how are you so beautiful ma’am’

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya appear to be going public with their relationship. The couple hasn’t admitted anything offical yet but are spotted together at lot of public affairs. The duo was recently seen leaving her cousin Rhea Kapoor’s house in a car together. On professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty, where she will be playing the role of a cricketer.



