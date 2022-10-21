Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalJanhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs...
National

Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash

admin
By admin
0
62


Janhvi Kapoor in green lehenga: Janhvi Kapoor was one of the guests at the Diwali bash hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai. For the party, the Bollywood actress dolled up in a glamorous green lehenga from the designer’s collection. It was right up Janhvi’s style game with a blouse featuring a deeply plunging neckline and a mermaid skirt.Also Read – Suhana Khan Serves Hottest Saree Look For Diwali in Backless Blouse And Sleek Bun – See Pics From Manish Malhotra’s Party

Janhvi Kapoor, who never fails to stun in her sexy outfits, worked every bit of that all-green look. Her blouse came with an interesting cross neckline, strappy detailing and a deep plunge. It also had a cut-out on both sides of the waist. Janhvi’s lehenga was fully embellished with stones and sequins. It was a perfect festive pick for those who love to stand out with an over-dramatic and over-sensuous look. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Foods To Help You Detox After Festive Indulgence| Watch Video

CHECK JANHVI KAPOOR’S SEXY DIWALI LOOK IN A GREEN MERMAID LEHENGA

Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Janhvi joined her sister Khushi Kapoor at the Diwali party who wore a sheer embroidered saree by the designer. The other young divas who dolled up in their respective Manish Malhotra-designed outfits were Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Merchant, Ananya Panday, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Kiara Advani.

Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia D’Souza, Shloka Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Arpita Khan Sharma were other names who rocked at the party last night. Your thoughts on Janhvi’s look though?





Source link

Previous articleTony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle
Next article8 Shastras-Based Ideas For Your House
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677