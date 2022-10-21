Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash

Janhvi Kapoor in green lehenga: Janhvi Kapoor was one of the guests at the Diwali bash hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai. For the party, the Bollywood actress dolled up in a glamorous green lehenga from the designer’s collection. It was right up Janhvi’s style game with a blouse featuring a deeply plunging neckline and a mermaid skirt.Also Read – Suhana Khan Serves Hottest Saree Look For Diwali in Backless Blouse And Sleek Bun – See Pics From Manish Malhotra’s Party

Janhvi Kapoor, who never fails to stun in her sexy outfits, worked every bit of that all-green look. Her blouse came with an interesting cross neckline, strappy detailing and a deep plunge. It also had a cut-out on both sides of the waist. Janhvi’s lehenga was fully embellished with stones and sequins. It was a perfect festive pick for those who love to stand out with an over-dramatic and over-sensuous look. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Foods To Help You Detox After Festive Indulgence| Watch Video

CHECK JANHVI KAPOOR’S SEXY DIWALI LOOK IN A GREEN MERMAID LEHENGA

Janhvi joined her sister Khushi Kapoor at the Diwali party who wore a sheer embroidered saree by the designer. The other young divas who dolled up in their respective Manish Malhotra-designed outfits were Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Merchant, Ananya Panday, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Kiara Advani.

Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia D’Souza, Shloka Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Arpita Khan Sharma were other names who rocked at the party last night. Your thoughts on Janhvi’s look though?