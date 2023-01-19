Home

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Modern Day Apsara, Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Sexy Scarf Top And Fish-Cut Lehenga- WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor serves high level of hotness in modern style lehenga look. Watch viral clip below!

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion enthusiast. Being quite popular for her stunning fashion appearances and tremendous acting abilities, Janhvi has definitely made her mark in the entertainment industry. From silhouette dresses to bikini avatar or simple salwar-suits, Janhvi can slay any damn look for sure! Recently, for a bridal photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor ditches tradition lehenga-choli. The diva turned modern day apsara as she adorned sequined scarf top and teamed it up with shimmery lehenga.

Celebrity stylist, Priyanka Kapadia Badani dropped video and few pictures from Janhvi’s latest photoshoot for a magazine. Sharing behind-the-scenes, Priyanka captioned it “Bringing back glam with this babe.” Janhvi Kapoor severed perfect glamour quotient with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning poses. Scroll down to see the full video and shots on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Modern Day Apsara:

Janhvi Kapoor looked next level hot in in a silver hue adorned scarf top featuring sequin embellishments, plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, strappy sleeves, with round belt hoops, backless detail and fitted bust. The top complemented well with her fish-cut style lehenga featuring a high-rise waist, mermaid fitting and a long high-train at the back.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorized the silver embellished lehenga with an elegant emerald ring, gold neck piece with shimmery precious stones and an emerald pendant. For glam picks, the diva went with centre-parted open wavy tresses, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, perfect brows, glossy lips, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour and heavy mascara on the lashes.

