Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalJanhvi Kapoor Vacay Mode is on in Sexy Neon Green Bikini, See...
National

Janhvi Kapoor Vacay Mode is on in Sexy Neon Green Bikini, See Hot Maldives Pics Here

By admin
0
48


Janhvi Kapoor has left her fans bowled over with her mesmerising photos in a neon green bikini set. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s Vacay Mode is ON in Sexy Neon Green Bikini, See Hot Maldives Pics Here

Bollywood sensation, actress Janhvi Kapoor never misses a chance to update her Instagram account with her drool-worthy and sensuous pictures. Janhvi is currently holidaying in the Maldives to take a break from work. Janhvi Kapoor has been winning over the internet with her sizzling bikini body. The diva, who has been posting some gorgeous pics from her vacation in the Maldives, has left her fans bowled over with her mesmerising photos in neon green bikini set. Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her toned curves while soaking up the sun on a net bed above the sea. Janhvi’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a visual treat and we hope that she continues to keep her fans posted on her adventures.

While sharing the pics on social media, Janhvi wrote, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean 💘 #discoversoneva #sonevajani #experiencesoneva #coastalin”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest hot bikini photos from Maldives

Janhvi Kapoor’s best friend Orhan commented on her post with, “Mermaid hair 🧜‍♀️ don’t care 💁🏻‍♀️”.

On professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The star has two projects next – Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.




Published Date: December 9, 2022 2:33 PM IST



Updated Date: December 9, 2022 2:35 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Mahmood Takes Two In Two England Sink Further
Next articleChennai Rain: Several Flights CANCELLED at Meenambakkam (MAA) Airport Due to Cyclone Mandous
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
48
Previous articleLIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Mahmood Takes Two In Two England Sink Further
Next articleChennai Rain: Several Flights CANCELLED at Meenambakkam (MAA) Airport Due to Cyclone Mandous
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677