Janhvi Kapoors Fun Leg Workout Session Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym on Cranky Monday- WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor’s Fun Leg Workout Session Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym on Cranky Monday- WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor’s pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a fun workout session with the actor – Watch viral workout video!

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to serve fitness inspiration with her different workouts. The actor has time and again proved her love for her gym training and her hot body is proof. The actor pulled off a fun leg workout with celebrity pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor looked hot in an oversized workout jersey and shorts while her trainer Namrata wore a spaghetti-strap top and yoga pants. The instructor shared the workout video and captioned it, “When I move you move 😅😛 most fun way to workout is with you buddy!! @janhvikapoor ❤️❤️ you try it with your buddy!”

WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR’S FUN LEG WORKOUT SESSION

Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video went viral in no time. Several users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Amazing flexibility.” One of the users pointed out the uncanny resemblance with her late mother Sridevi and wrote, “She looks so much like her mum. Sweet.”

Janhvi Kapoor earlier served major fitness goals with her intense leg workout in the gym. She wore a sexy orange bralette and shorts in the workout video shared by her trainer. She can be seen performing challenging exercises like leg presses, goblet squats, deadlifts, and lunges, among others.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The film will hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. She also has Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi in her pipeline too.



