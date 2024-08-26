NationalPolitics

Janmashtami 2024: Stampede Like Situation At Patna ISKCON Temple During Celebration; Devotees Injured

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 26, 2024
0 79 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Janmashtami 2024: Stampede Like Situation At Patna ISKCON Temple During Celebration; Devotees Injured | Watch

Video clips that went viral on social media showed security personnel trying to control the onrushing devotees at the temple. A few of them fell on the ground and they were helped by the security personnel.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Janmashtami 2024: Stampede Like Situation At Patna ISKCON Temple During Celebration; Devotees Injured | Watch
Patna ISKCON Temple, Image: Video grab X.com/ @airnews_patna

Patna: Heavy rush of devotees at the ISKCON temple in Patna on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival created a stampede-like situation on Monday evening, a police officer said. A few devotees might have suffered minor injuries, while the police brought the situation under control quickly, Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra told reporters.

“A huge number of devotees thronged the ISKCON temple on the occasion of Janmashtami festival in the evening. An adequate number of security personnel had already been deployed there. We engaged more personnel when the situation turned chaotic as the devotees tried to outpace one another. It was a tough time for the security personnel. The situation was, however, immediately brought under control. It was not a full-blown stampede,” Mishra said.

Watch:

Video clips that went viral on social media showed security personnel trying to control the onrushing devotees at the temple. A few of them fell on the ground and they were helped by the security personnel.

“The situation is completely under control. Our top priority is to manage the rush of devotees first. Women security personnel have also been deployed in large numbers,” said the SSP. To a question, he said, “Some of the devotees might have suffered minor injuries.”

Watch:

Patna District administration also issued a statement on the incident. “There was no stampede at the ISKCON temple. Mild force was used to check those devotees who tried to enter temple premises by breaking police barricades. The situation is completely under control”.

At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Bihar’s Jehanabad district earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 26, 2024
0 79 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Biz2X Fortifies Leadership with 3 Strategic Appointments to Strengthen Organizational Positioning in the Fintech Industry

August 26, 2024

Holistic Support for Parkinson’s: Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Launches “Parinamam” Support Group

August 26, 2024

Jana Small Finance Bank Sweeps 4 Awards at ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave

August 26, 2024

From Vande Bharat To 35 Other Trains Time Table Changed From Today; Check Revised Schedule

August 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow