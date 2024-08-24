Janmashtami Sale Picks: Shop from Top LED TV Brands on Easy EMIs

LED TVs have transformed home entertainment, offering stunning visuals and enhancing the overall experience. With the Janmashtami sale just around the corner, now is the ideal time to upgrade one’s viewing experience. Explore a vast selection of top-tier LED TVs such as Sony TVs on Bajaj Mall, featuring cutting-edge technology and diverse features. This platform allows consumers to compare different models, features, and prices, ensuring they make an informed decision. One can make the purchase even more accessible with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, allowing for flexible financing through affordable EMI plans.

Top LED TVs on easy EMIs

Here is a look at some of the top LED TV brands available on easy EMIs. Choose from a wide variety of brands and models and purchase them without financial strain.

Explore top LED TV brands on easy EMIs

When it comes to selecting an LED TV, choosing a brand that delivers both quality and dependable service is crucial. Below are the five top brands to consider during the Janmashtami sale:

Samsung

Samsung remains a global leader in consumer electronics, with its LED TVs being no exception. Renowned for their exceptional picture quality and innovative features, Samsung LED TVs are a popular choice among consumers. With a wide range of models, Samsung caters to varying needs and budgets. Whether it is a basic model or a high-end 4K Ultra HD TV, Samsung has something to offer everyone. Using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, buyers can acquire a Samsung LED TV with EMIs starting at just Rs. 834 per month.

LG

LG is another trusted brand in the LED TV market, known for its superior displays and cutting-edge technology. LG’s LED TVs are celebrated for their accurate colour reproduction, contrast, and energy efficiency. Whether it is OLED or NanoCell technology, LG offers a vast selection that suits different preferences and budgets. Consumers can purchase an LG LED TV with EMIs starting at Rs. 844 per month.

Sony

Sony is synonymous with premium quality and superior performance in the electronics industry. Their LED TVs are equipped with advanced technologies like TRILUMINOS display and X-Motion Clarity, offering an unmatched viewing experience. Although Sony LED TVs may come with a higher price tag, they are an excellent investment for those who prioritise top-tier quality. EMIs for Sony LED TVs start at Rs. 2024 per month.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has quickly risen to prominence in the LED TV market, particularly appealing to tech-savvy and budget conscious customers. Known for offering great value for money, Xiaomi LED TVs come packed with features such as 4K resolution, HDR support, and built-in smart TV functionalities. This brand’s commitment to innovation at an affordable price makes it a smart choice for those on a budget. Xiaomi LED TVs are available with EMIs starting at Rs. 964 per month.

Haier

Haier is well-regarded for providing affordable yet reliable LED TVs. These TVs are designed to offer a seamless viewing experience, featuring dynamic colour enhancement and surround sound. Haier’s range caters to those who desire quality without overspending, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. EMIs for Haier LED TVs start at Rs. 834 per month.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

The Janmashtami sale is an excellent time to purchase a new LED TV from any one of the top brands. Bajaj Finserv provides a range of financing options, allowing customers to buy the TV they want without financial strain. Shoppers can explore various models on Bajaj Mall and then visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store to make their purchase. By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, buyers can take advantage of special deals and offers, including Low Cost EMI options, making the shopping experience more affordable and convenient.

Benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Low Cost EMI: Spread the cost of the purchase over several months, making it easier to manage finances.

Flexible tenure options: Choose a repayment period that aligns with personal budgets, ranging up to 60 months.

Minimal down payment: Select models are offered with a low or in some cases even zero down payment, reducing the initial financial burden.

Quick approval: Receive quick approval for EMI financing, ensuring a quick and seamless shopping process.

Wide network of partners: The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can be used at over 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across India, offering access to a wide range of products and brands.

The Janmashtami sale provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade home entertainment systems with a high-quality LED TV. By choosing from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and Haier, consumers can enjoy the latest in technology and entertainment experience. With the added benefit of Bajaj Finserv’s flexible financing options, bringing home the ideal TV has never been easier.

