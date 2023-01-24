January 24 Shift 1 Exam Ends. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: NTA’s notice for duplicate JEE Main applications
Meanwhile, NTA has issued a notice regarding duplicate application forms. “It is found that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled multiple applications forms. Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized”, the notification read. It added that the exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on the 24th and 25th of January 2023.
