Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: CRO Beat JPN To Qualify For Q/f

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs Croatia, Group of 16 AS IT HAPPENED!
Qatar: Croatia beat Japan to qualify for quarterfinal. Croatian goalkeeper saved a hattrick of penalties to help his team go through.
Even though Croatia qualified for the last 16 with a 0-0 draw over Belgium, it wasn’t without its nervous moments and if Romelu Lukaku had been even just a bit more effective in front of goal, the 2018 runners-up would have been out of the tournament.
The Japanese will have focused on Croatia’s lack of pace in midfield and defence as a weak point and players such as Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma, who made such an impact against Spain, will think they have a good chance of a repeat performance.