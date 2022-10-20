Thursday, October 20, 2022
Japanese Yen Falls Past 150 Per Dollar To Hit A 32-Year Low

Tokyo: Dollar surge continue to be fatal to currencies across the world. The very same day when Indian Rupee hit an all-time low of 83.08 against the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen briefly plunged to a 32-year low of 150.057, as reported by Nikkei Asia.Also Read – 14 Countries You Can Visit Where The Indian Rupee is Stronger!

For long 150-mark against the US Dollar has been considered a key psychological mark that has not been crossed since August 1990. As the Bank of Japan is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting next week, the Bloomberg has quoted policymakers who ruled out any rate hike to defend Yen against further weakening. Also Read – US dollar rallies on rate-hike expectation, rises against major currencies

The Reuters quoted Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, who said, “It’s a big psychological level that could trigger intervention … people have been anticipating intervention for a while.” Also Read – US dollar falls against major currencies

“People are going to look over their shoulders for a while and see whether there’s any action or not, if not, they’re going to push it further, higher. That’s how the market goes. The next resistance I see would be around 153 level,” Sim added.

At 8:30 am UTC (2:00 pm IST), Japanese Yen was trading at 149.96 against the US Dollar





Source link

