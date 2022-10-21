Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalJapanese YouTuber Mayo Dances to Naatu Naatu Song as RRR Releases in...
National

Japanese YouTuber Mayo Dances to Naatu Naatu Song as RRR Releases in Japan. Watch

admin
By admin
0
26



Viral Video Today: SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a huge hit in India and around the globe. After the US, the RRR craze has now reached Japan, where the film was released on October 21. While Rajamouli, JR NTR, and Ram Charan are in the country to promote the film, the film’s hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has already become a rage amongst fans there.Also Read – RRR For Oscars: SS Rajamouli’s Film Joins Oscars Nominations Race, Fans Say ‘Ab Hui Na Baat’

Popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo recently expressed her love for the hit song by recreating the iconic steps of the song in a new video. The YouTuber got to interview Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR and post-interview made a video of herself dancing on “Naatu Naatu”. Also Read – Sorry RRR Lovers, India’s Official Entry at Oscars 2023 is Gujarati Film Chhello Show by Pan Nalin

Sharing the video, she wrote, “After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli, for #RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home .” The video has Mayo dancing with her friend Kaketaku who took to Twitter to share a photo with the ‘RRR’ team posing together with the YouTubers. Also Read – SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on RRR’s Popularity in The West, And Criticism Over Showing Britishers as Villains

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF JAPANESE YOUTUBER MAYO DANCES TO RRR SONG NAATU NAATU:

Rajamouli has been busy promoting his film in the run-up to Oscars. He recently got signed by Hollywood’s top talent agency CAA. The filmmaker was seen promoting his film in the US last month and is now in Japan with the two lead actors promoting the film. And the hysteria around the film in Japan is hard to miss. Videos of the two actors signing autographs and interacting with fans have surfaced online. The press, much like in the US, have received the film well.





Source link

Previous articlePunjab Hikes Dearness Allowance by 6%, Restores Old Pension Scheme For Employees 
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677