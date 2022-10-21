Japanese YouTuber Mayo Dances to Naatu Naatu Song as RRR Releases in Japan. Watch

Viral Video Today: SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a huge hit in India and around the globe. After the US, the RRR craze has now reached Japan, where the film was released on October 21. While Rajamouli, JR NTR, and Ram Charan are in the country to promote the film, the film’s hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has already become a rage amongst fans there.Also Read – RRR For Oscars: SS Rajamouli’s Film Joins Oscars Nominations Race, Fans Say ‘Ab Hui Na Baat’

Popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo recently expressed her love for the hit song by recreating the iconic steps of the song in a new video. The YouTuber got to interview Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR and post-interview made a video of herself dancing on “Naatu Naatu”. Also Read – Sorry RRR Lovers, India’s Official Entry at Oscars 2023 is Gujarati Film Chhello Show by Pan Nalin

Sharing the video, she wrote, “After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli, for #RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home .” The video has Mayo dancing with her friend Kaketaku who took to Twitter to share a photo with the ‘RRR’ team posing together with the YouTubers. Also Read – SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on RRR’s Popularity in The West, And Criticism Over Showing Britishers as Villains

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF JAPANESE YOUTUBER MAYO DANCES TO RRR SONG NAATU NAATU:

Rajamouli has been busy promoting his film in the run-up to Oscars. He recently got signed by Hollywood’s top talent agency CAA. The filmmaker was seen promoting his film in the US last month and is now in Japan with the two lead actors promoting the film. And the hysteria around the film in Japan is hard to miss. Videos of the two actors signing autographs and interacting with fans have surfaced online. The press, much like in the US, have received the film well.