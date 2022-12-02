Japan’s Second Goal vs Spain That Knocked Out Germany Stirs Controversy

FIFA World Cup: Was the ball in play or was it out? Different camera angles show different things and that has caught the interest of netizens.

Japan’s Controversial Goal

Qatar: Japan stunned Spain during the last group match at the FIFA World Cup and in the process ensured that contenders Germany was knocked out of the tournament. But all of this did not happen without its share of controversies. Japan’s second goal is the one that has now created controversy. Was the ball in play or was it out? Different camera angles show different things and that has caught the interest of netizens. The second goal which saw Kaoru Mitoma crossing the ball to Ao Tanaka, who then dumped it into the Spanish net, had initially been ruled out by the linesman but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood.

Here is what exactly happened:

“From my angle, I think the ball was clearly half out, but more than that I could not see because of the speed,” Tanaka said. “I was concentrating in scoring. There was always a possibility that it was out … But in the end it was a goal, so that was great.”



