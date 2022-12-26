December 26, 2022
Happy Birthday Jared Leto: Jared Leto has delivered plenty of memorable performances over the years, even though a lot of them have been in supporting or background roles. Watch this video to know about his Top 5 movies.

Birthday Special: Jared Leto turned 51 today, He recently appeared in Marvel’s Morbius and also becoming more and more of a draw for mainstream audiences after his turn as The Joker in the DCEU. Although his superhero roles may not have been received too well by audiences, the actor has plenty of previous projects that have been extremely successful. On his birthday find out about his top 5 movies in this video. Watch Video

Published Date: December 26, 2022





