Jasprit Bumrah Does Not Need to Change His Action, Ex India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun on Pacer Regular Injuries
“Bumrah has done enough for Indian cricket”- Bharat Arun.
New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah’s regular injuries have made the Indian team management scratch their heads as the star pacer continues to be side-lined from international cricket. It has been 4 months, since the Mumbai Indians man featured for his national team. The 29 year old’s frontal action has been troubling him with injuries over the last 2 years and many experts have called it for a change in bowling action.
Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun feels that there is no need to bring in a change in his successful bowling action as injuries are part and parcel of the sport.
”Bumrah is the number one bowler and has been very successful with his action, so why should he ever change that? Tell me about the one fast bowler who hasn’t got injured, injuries are part and parcel of the game,” Bharat Arun told IANS in a latest interview.
Arun added that Bumrah has contributed enough for Indian cricket and sooner or later he will come out of this rough patch.
“Bumrah has done enough for Indian cricket and being injured is also part of his career and I am sure he will come out of it,” he added.
After missing the ODI and T20I home series against Sri Lanka, he will be further missing the white-ball and red-ball series against New Zealand and Australia respectively in the coming days.
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is in October and the team management will do now anything to get their star pacer fit for the mega event.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 12:48 AM IST
