National

Jasprit Bumrah Doesnt Even Come Close to Shaheen Afridis Level

admin
38Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 56 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Jasprit Bumrah Doesn’t Even Come Close to Shaheen Afridi’s Level – Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Makes BIG Comment

Razzaq compared Bumrah with Shaheen Afridi and reckoned the Indian pacer is not even close to the latter. 

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah news, Jasprit Bumrah age, Jasprit Bumrah updates, Jasprit Bumrah wickets, Jasprit Bumrah injury, Jasprit Bumrah ipl, Jasprit Bumrah wife, Shaheen Afridi, Shaheen Afridi news, Shaheen Afridi age, Shaheen Afridi updates, Shaheen Afridi wickets, Shaheen Afridi records, Cricket News, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Razzaq news, Abdul Razzaq age, Abdul Razzaq cricketer, Abdul Razzaq wickets
Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi

Lahore: Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best bowler across formats currently. Unfortunately, he has been out of action recently due to an injury. While the world waits for Bumrah to make a comeback, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq made a stunning statement. Razzaq compared Bumrah with Shaheen Afridi and reckoned the Indian pacer is not even close to the latter.

“Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen’s level,” the ex-cricketer told a local news channel on the sidelines of an event.

Meanwhile, Afridi is also out of action since picking up a knee injury during last year’s Asia Cup. He has been seen in the nets recently ahead of the Pakistan Super League. He is expected to make a comeback in the PSL.

As for Bumrah, it will take another month or so.

“We expect him to be fit before the ODI series against Australia. But it will depend on his progress. At present, he is not fit,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport on Saturday.

India will miss Bumrah a lot during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He could have been the gamechanger for the side.

Following the England tour, Bumrah complained of back problems. Later on, it was found that his back injury had resurfaced. After bowling just 6 overs against Australia, he was ruled out of not only the entire series but also South Africa and T20 World Cup.

Both the players are key members of their respective sides and fans would be hoping that they return to action soon.




Published Date: January 30, 2023 8:49 AM IST



Updated Date: January 30, 2023 8:54 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories