Jasprit Bumrah Doesnt Even Come Close to Shaheen Afridis Level

Razzaq compared Bumrah with Shaheen Afridi and reckoned the Indian pacer is not even close to the latter.
Lahore: Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best bowler across formats currently. Unfortunately, he has been out of action recently due to an injury. While the world waits for Bumrah to make a comeback, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq made a stunning statement. Razzaq compared Bumrah with Shaheen Afridi and reckoned the Indian pacer is not even close to the latter.
“Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen’s level,” the ex-cricketer told a local news channel on the sidelines of an event.
Meanwhile, Afridi is also out of action since picking up a knee injury during last year’s Asia Cup. He has been seen in the nets recently ahead of the Pakistan Super League. He is expected to make a comeback in the PSL.
As for Bumrah, it will take another month or so.
“We expect him to be fit before the ODI series against Australia. But it will depend on his progress. At present, he is not fit,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport on Saturday.
India will miss Bumrah a lot during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He could have been the gamechanger for the side.
Following the England tour, Bumrah complained of back problems. Later on, it was found that his back injury had resurfaced. After bowling just 6 overs against Australia, he was ruled out of not only the entire series but also South Africa and T20 World Cup.
Both the players are key members of their respective sides and fans would be hoping that they return to action soon.
Published Date: January 30, 2023 8:49 AM IST
Updated Date: January 30, 2023 8:54 AM IST
