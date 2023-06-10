Jay Shah could accept PCB’s Hybrid Model for Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan team set to travel to India for World Cup 2023

The Asian Cricket Council headed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah could accept PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ for conducting four non-India Asia Cup games in Pakistan while the rest of the matches will be played in Sri Lanka’s Galle and Pallekele.
