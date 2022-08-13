“Jaya Hey 2.0” launched during the 75th year of India’s Independence, with 75 singers and musicians performing the National Anthem

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Celebrating the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence and in keeping with the Government of India’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo, conceptualised, composed the music and directed “Jaya Hey 2.0”, a rendition of the full 5 verses of ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ aka ‘Jana Gana Mana’, a timeless tune that fills the people of India with pride, love, admiration and reverence for the dear Motherland. Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia presented this rendition, which is a musical tribute involving 75 artistes from across India, supported by the Ambuja Neotia Group.

The song ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ was written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 and had five stanzas. Only the first stanza was adopted as India’s National Anthem in the 1950s, to keep the song’s duration well within one minute.

The 75 artistes who have collaborated for “Jaya Hey 2.0” includes stalwarts and veterans of the music industry such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Hariharan, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Kumar Sanu, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others.

Successful young musicians from across the country such as Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam and Rhythm Shaw among others, also lended their voices.

Popular names from Bengal representing different genres of music include Usha Uthup, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Parvathy Baul, Anupam Roy, Rupam Islam among others.

“Jaya Hey 2.0” is available to stream on YouTube, post a formal launch at Rajkutir, Swabhumi, on 13th August, 2022.