Saturday, December 10, 2022
HomeNationalJaydev Unadkat in as Injured Mohammed Shami's Replacement For Tests vs Bangladesh
National

Jaydev Unadkat in as Injured Mohammed Shami’s Replacement For Tests vs Bangladesh

By admin
0
59


Ind vs Ban Tests: Unadkat gets an opportunity on the back of a dream domestic season. He first won the Ranji trophy and then the iconic Vijay Hazare Trophy for Saurashtra.

Jaydev Unadkat, Jaydev Unadkat news, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami news, Mohammed Shami age, Mohammed Shami updates, Mohammed Shami wickets, Jaydev Unadkat age, Jaydev Unadkat updates, Jaydev Unadkat records, Jaydev Unadkat wickets, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Bangladesh schedule, India vs Bangladesh squads, India vs Bangladesh predictions, 
Jaydev Unadkat in for Mohammed Shami for Bangladesh Tests

Dhaka: After a gap of 12 years, veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been drafted into the Indian Test squad as injured Mohammed Shami’s replacement. Unadkat gets an opportunity on the back of a dream domestic season. He first won the Ranji trophy and then the iconic Vijay Hazare Trophy for Saurashtra. It would be interesting to see if he can impress and make the most of the opportunity.

A number of Indian players have picked up injuries during the Bangladesh tour. Captain Rohit Sharma also sustained a finger injury which has forced him to miss the third and final ODI.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav




Published Date: December 10, 2022 10:25 AM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 10:30 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Durant, Irving guide Nets to tight win over Hawks
Next article4 Ayurvedic Kitchen Spices to Boost immunity in Chilly Season
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
59
Previous articleNBA: Durant, Irving guide Nets to tight win over Hawks
Next article4 Ayurvedic Kitchen Spices to Boost immunity in Chilly Season
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677