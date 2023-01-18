JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Big Update: NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Admit Card for the first session soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the admit card. The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was expected to be out by the second week of January, while the admit card was supposed to be released by the third week.
Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, the candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The correction window for the admit card was closed on January 14, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released anytime soon. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country.
Here is how to download the admit card:
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:
- Go to the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.
- Login with application number and date of birth.
- Download the admit card
- Take a printout of the admit card in colour and on A4 size paper.
The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. JEE Main exam will be conducted in two shifts.
Details Mentioned on IIT JEE Main 2023 Admit Card
Candidates will be able to check the following details in the NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card :
- Candidate’s name
- Father’s name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- State of eligibility
- JEE Main 2023 roll number
- Paper that the candidate will be appearing for
- JEE Main 2023 application form number
- Allotted exam centre of JEE Main 2023
- Allotted date and time
- Signature and photograph of the candidate
- Candidate’s parent’s signature
- Guidelines for examination
JEE Main admit card 2023 – These Items are Not permitted inside the JEE Main 2023 exam centre?
- Any type of electronic devices
- Stationary/Paper
- Pencil box/instrument/geometry box
- Purse/wallet/handbag
- Eatables/water/tea/coffee/cold drinks
- Mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager
- Any metallic item
- Camera/tape recorder
NTA JEE Main 2023 admi card – Items allowed inside JEE Main 2023 exam centre
- JEE Main admit card 2023
- Photo identity proof
- Sanitiser
- Ball point pen
- Masks and gloves
- Transparent water bottle
- Diabetic candidates will be able to carry sugar tablets, fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles.
