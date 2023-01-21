Home

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released: Hall Tickets For January 24 Out At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card for Day 1. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam can download the admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2023 Admit Card: Step to download

For the convenience of the JEE Main 2023 candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to the official i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.

Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1

The NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only).

