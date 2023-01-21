National

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released: Hall Tickets For January 24 Out At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023
JEE Main 2023: Admit Card Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam can download the admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card for Day 1. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam can download the admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2023 Admit Card: Step to download

For the convenience of the JEE Main 2023 candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

  • Go to the official i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.
  • Enter the application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1

The NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only).

Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:59 PM IST



Updated Date: January 21, 2023 7:09 PM IST





