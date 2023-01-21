JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released: Hall Tickets For January 24 Out At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card for Day 1.
JEE Mains 2023 Admit Card: Step to download
For the convenience of the JEE Main 2023 candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:
- Go to the official i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.
- Enter the application number and date of birth.
- The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout.
JEE Main 2023 Session 1
The NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only).
Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:59 PM IST
Updated Date: January 21, 2023 7:09 PM IST
