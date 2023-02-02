JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Objection Dates Here

Home

JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Objection Dates Here

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Candidates who have appeared for the January session examination can check and download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination today, February 02, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the January session examination can check and download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the JEE Main Paper-1 answer key, registered candidates need to enter his/her application number and password.

Dates to Raise Objections Against JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the JEE Main provisional answer key till February 04. NTA has also released JEE Mains 2023 recorded responses and question paper along with the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE MAIN 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Paper JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 February 02, 2023 – February 04, 2023 Paper(B.E./B.Tech) Paper 2A(B.Arch) Paper 2B(B.Planning)

CHECK NTA’S TWEET HERE

NTA took to Twitter and wrote,”Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Challenges- JEE (Main)- 2023 Session 1.”

Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Challenges- JEE (Main)- 2023 Session 1 @EduMinOfIndia @PIBHRD pic.twitter.com/MyjmVZtzy3 — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) February 2, 2023

HOW TO CHECK JEE MAIN ANSWER KEY 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the answer key.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 1 (2023) – Answer Key Challenge.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password/ date of birth. Click on the submit option. Your JEE Main 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key Objection Fee

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by paying a non -refundable online payment of Rs 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

JEE Main January Session Result

The JEE Main 2023 January session was conducted from January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be entertained. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.



