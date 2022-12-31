JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration to Begin From Feb 7; Check Exam Dates Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Declared

JEE Main 2023 Registration: As per the information bulletin, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session from February 07, 2023. Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 1 application process is underway. The JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

As per the NTA website, JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. One can also refer to the information bulletin shared below.

JEE (Main) – April 2023 Session: Check Registration Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form: 07 February 2023 to 07 March 2023 (up to 09.00 P.M.)

Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee: 07 March 2023 (up to 11.50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: Third week of March 2023

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Last week of March 2023

Dates of Examination: 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website

Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

JEE MAIN 2023 April Session Registration: How to Fill Application Form? The JEE Main 2023 application process includes 04 steps: Basic Registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form.

Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application”

Register yourself.

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.

Enter the required details to fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

NOTE: The registration portal will open on February 07, 2023.



