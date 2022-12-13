JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Likely to be Announced Next Week. Here’s How to Register For Exam

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: Once it is released the JEE Main 2023 date Sheet will be uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: The students were expecting the NTA to release the date sheet and the registration date last week.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Latest Update: As lakhs of aspirants are waiting for the JEE Main 2023 Exam Date, it is being reported in the media that the National Testing Agency (NTA) to will make an announcement for the JEE Main 2023 Examination next week. The NTA has not released the full schedule for the exam yet. The students were expecting the NTA to release the date sheet and the registration date last week. But, it didn’t happen. Now, it is speculated that the National Testing Agency will release the full exam schedule next week. However, there is no official confirmation as yet. Once it is released the JEE Main 2023 date Sheet will be uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

According to the latest updates, JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions. The first session can be held in January 2023 and the second session can be held in April 2023.

JEE Main 2023: Registration Details

The NTA officials have not announced any updates on JEE Main 2023 registration and examination. It is likely that NTA will soon release JEE Main 2023 Schedule, mentioning all the important dates and information.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Pattern

Before the exam dates are announced, the JEE aspirants must check the previous year’s question papers to understand the exam pattern. Candidates will be asked to attempt 75 questions out of 90. There is negative markings also. As per the latest trend, the JEE (Main) can be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi and English languages.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How to Apply For Exam

Visit the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Go to the candidate registration section (if not already registered).

Enter the registration details and note down the login details.

Go to the latest notification section.

Search the direct link for JEE Main 2023 Registration.

Click on the direct link and a login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the login details carefully.

Upload the required documents and photograph.

Pay the application fee.

Hit the submit option.



