JEE Main 2023 Exam Postponed? Fake Notification Doing Rounds On Social Media. Details Here

JEE Main 2023: Engineering aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline ends.

JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the petition seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and removal of 75 per cent eligibility criteria today, January 10, 2023. Till now, JEE Main 2023, has not been rescheduled or postponed. Recently, a fake circular on JEE Main 2023 postponement has been circulating on social media. The fake notice circulating on Twitter claims that the National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body has decided to postpone the session 1 exam dates owing to high demand from aspirants. However, students should be aware that the NTA has made no such announcement.

The Bombay High Court is currently scheduled to hear the case concerning the postponement of the JEE main 2023 session 1 exam. After the court hears the case, a decision on the JEE Main 2023 exam dates will be made. Students are advised to monitor nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for any official exam updates until then. Students should keep in mind that NTA stands for National Testing Agency, not National Test Agency, as stated in the notice. As a result, the notice has been debunked. The NTA or any of the concerned authorities have made no official announcement regarding the postponement of the JEE Main 2023 Exam.

Students Raise Concern

“The decision has been taken due to the increased demand of aspirants and the dates of the attempt clashing with some state board examinations as well as pre-board examinations of schools. It may also be noted that the National Test Agency has decided to remove the 75 percent criteria for both the attempts to support the students who dropped an year,” the fake circular reads.

Bombay High Court Refuses JEE Main 2023 Postponement Plea

The Bombay High Court has refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 Exam. As per the Careers360 report, the Bombay High Court on JEE Main 2023 postponement plea said, “Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist. It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam. ” Thus, the examination will now be held as per the schedule. Bombay High Court refuses to postpone JEE Main Session 1 Exam acts as proof to debunk the fake circular Engineering aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline ends.



