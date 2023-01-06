JEE Main 2023 From January 24; Know How to Access Free Mock Test Through National Test Abhyas App News

JEE Main 2023 Registration: NTA has launched a mobile application called “National Test Abhyas” – to enable candidates to take mock tests for various competitive exams.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session exam on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates can fill up the JEE Main application form 2023 by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has launched a mobile application called the “National Test Abhyas” – to enable candidates to take mock tests for various competitive exams such as JEE Main, NEET, UGC-NET, and other exams under the NTA’s purview.

“The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” NTA in JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin said. The application works on Android-based and iOS smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store.

National Test Abhyas Link

The National Test Abhyas is available on the website: https://www.nta.ac.in/Abhyas and Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abhyas.nta.com

How to Access/ Take JEE Main 2023 Mock Tests?

First of all, candidates need to download the application using the link given above.

Now, candidates need to sign-up or register with some basic details.

Create a free account.

A list of different tests will appear on the screen.

Select the test for which you want to take the mock test. Now, You will be able to access mock tests free of cost for their selected examination(s).

JEE Main 2023 Mode of Examination

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Below are the steps through which candidates can fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Fill JEE Main 2023 Application Form

Go to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials.

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.

Enter the required details to fill up the application form.

Enter your personal and academic details as required.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip

The JEE Main exam city slip 2023 will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website. For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligility and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2023 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.



