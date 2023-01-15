Home

JEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card Release Date And Time at jeemain.nta.nic.in: NTA is yet to disclose the exact date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam from January 24 to January 31, 2023. All those candidates who have registered for the exam can check and download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card (once released) by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main official website is expected to make the JEE Main hall ticket and exam city intimation slip available anytime soon.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions — the first in January and the next in April. The Testing Agency will issue the exam city slip before releasing the hall ticket. NTA is yet to disclose the exact date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release. According to the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, NTA has released a list of important instructions for the candidates.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2023

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines To Follow

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the

commencement of the examination. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc, they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay. The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Cards and authorized Photo IDs shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent. A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the seat allotted to him/her could face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned. The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. For any queries or issues regarding Computer Based Test, the candidates may contact on Helpline Numbers available on Joint Entrance Examination (Main) website. In case a candidate, by furnishing false information, appears in more than one shift/date, his candidature will be cancelled and his result will not be declared. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, a re-test shall

not be held by the NTA under any circumstances.

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main admit card 2023 online from the official website.

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main admit card 2023 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, the candidates can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.



