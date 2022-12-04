JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: NTA JEE Mains Date, Registration, Notification

As per the new JEE Advanced syllabus, the Physics section includes topics under the broad categories of General Physics, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electromagnetic waves, Optics among others.

JEE Main 2023 Notification Date

JEE Main 2023 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main 2023 soon. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the JEE Main 2023 must note that soon after the formal announcement of the dates, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The engineering entrance exam is expected to be conducted twice next year for admission to BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning courses. The candidates must note that not only examination dates, the registrations for the first session will also begin on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The information bulletin will also be published in the same website. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams in 2021, 22 and are appearing for it in 2023 can take the entrance test.

JEE Main 2023 Key Details:

The NTA is likely to announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 will be held for BE and Btech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B). NTA conducted JEE Main exams in two sessions last year — June and July. The JEE Mains question paper had internal choices within the sections — Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. The JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus has been revised for the 2023 exam. As per the new JEE Advanced syllabus, the Physics section includes topics under the broad categories of General Physics, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electromagnetic waves, Optics among others. The Chemistry section covers topics including the States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, and Molecular Structure, among others. The Mathematics section includes Sets, Relations and Functions, Algebra and Matrices.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply for the exam

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the exam:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the registration link.

Register and get your login details.

Proceed to apply for JEE Main 2023.

Submit all the asked details and upload documents.

Pay application fee, submit and take a copy of the final page.



