JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE Exams to Begin From Jan 24 Admit Cards & Exam City Slip Awaited

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, GujAdmit Card & Exam City Slip To Bearati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.