JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Tomorrow; Check BArch, BPlanning Exam Pattern, Admit Card, Marking Scheme

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: NTA has already released the JEE Main 2023 admit card for January 28, 29, and January 30 exams. One can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA further added that those who have been issued the admit cards can appear for the exam from 28 January to 1 February.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) exams tomorrow, January 28, 2023. About 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres will appear for the competitive exam. NTA has already released the JEE Main 2023 admit card for January 28, 29, and January 30 exams. One can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Mode of Examination

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The JEE Main January 2023 exam BArch paper, or Paper 2A, will consist of three sections — Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing and will have 82 questions. The JEE Main BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, will have Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning-based questions and will have 105 questions.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam: Check Type of Question Here, Exam Mode Here

PAPER SUBJECT TYPE OF QUESTIONS MODE OF

EXAMINATION Paper 1:

B.E./B.Tech Mathematics,

Physics and

Chemistry Objective Type – Multiple

Choice Questions (MCQs) and

Questions for which the answer

is a numerical value, with equal

weightage to Mathematics,

Physics, and Chemistry “Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only Paper 2A:

B. Arch Part-I:

Mathematics Objective Type – Multiple

Choice Questions (MCQs) and

Questions for which the answer

is a numerical value “Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only“Pen and Paper Based”

(offline) mode to be

attempted on a Drawing

sheet of A4 size Part-II:

Aptitude Test Objective Type – Multiple

Choice Questions (MCQs) Part-III: Drawing

Test Questions to test drawing

aptitude Paper 2B:

B. Plannin Part-I:

Mathematics Objective Type – Multiple

Choice Questions (MCQs) and

Questions for which the answer

is a numerical value “Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only Part-II:

Aptitude Test Objective Type – Multiple

Choice Questions (MCQs) Part-III:

Planning-Based

Questions Objective Type – Multiple

Choice Questions (MCQs)

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Marking Scheme

For Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Marking Scheme for MCQs

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered /Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III)

Two questions are to be evaluated out of 100 marks.

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning-Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

Marking Scheme for MCQs

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card along with an undertaking, for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.



