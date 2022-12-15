JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Schedule, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Mains 2023. Along with the application form, NTA has also released the JEE Main 2023 information bulletin. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 12, 2023.

“For academic session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE Main – 2023 will be conducted in two Sessions– Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023),” NTA in an official statement. One can check the important dates, application forms, and other details here.

JEE MAIN 2023 REGISTRATION: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

JEE MAIN official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Online Submission of Application Form 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 12 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination Second week of the January 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website Third week of the January 2023

Date of Examination 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Centre, Date, and Shift: As indicated on Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Declaration of Result on the NTA website To be announced later on the website

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill JEE Main 2023 Application Form The JEE Main 2023 application process includes 04 steps: Basic Registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form.

Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials.

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.

Enter the required details to fill up the application form. Enter your personal and academic details as required.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE (Main) – 2023 to be conducted in 13 languages

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE (Main) – 2023 comprises two papers

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE (Main) – 2023 Exam Dates

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 in two sessions- session 1 will be held in January 2023 and session 2 will be held in April 2023. The JEE Main January session exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. JEE Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.



