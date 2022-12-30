JEE Main 2023 Registration Ending Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Updates on Exam City Slip, Admit Card

JEE Main 2023 Application Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Engineering aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Will JEE Main 2023 be rescheduled?

JEE Main 2023 Application Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on January 12, 2023. Engineering aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline ends. For Academic Session 2023-24, the JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023).

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Official Website

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Check Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form: 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 12 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of the January 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of the January 2023

Date of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Centre, Date, and Shift: As indicated on Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer: Keys To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result on the NTA website: To be announced later on the website

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Fill JEE Main 2023 Application Form

Go to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials.

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.

Enter the required details to fill up the application form.

Enter your personal and academic details as required.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Age Limit

For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2023 examination. For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligility and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2023 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/



