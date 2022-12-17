JEE Main 2023 Syllabus Remains Unchanged; Check Exam Pattern; Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

JEE Main 2023: Aspirants preparing for the engineering entrance exam can check the JEE Main 2023 syllabus by visiting the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. Aspirants preparing for the engineering entrance exam can check the JEE Main 2023 syllabus by visiting the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As expected, the NTA has not changed the JEE Main syllabus. Thus, the syllabus for JEE Mains 2023 remains the same. Although no changes have been made to the JEE Mains 2023 syllabus pdf, the NTA has assured IIT JEE Main candidates that they will not be affected by the decision of various Boards across the country to reduce the syllabus.

“To cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction in the syllabus, the NTA has decided to provide a choice in one Section of each Subject of Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2A and 2B. However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics -25, Chemistry – 25, and Mathematics – 25), wherever applicable, “reads the NTA JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin.

JEE Main 2023: Check Subject Wise Important Topic Here

MATHEMATICS

UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS: Sets and their representation: Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions.

PHYSICS

UNIT 1: PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT: Physics, technology, and society, S I Units, fundamental and derived units, least count, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments, Errors in measurement, Dimensions of Physics quantities, dimensional analysis, and its applications.

CHEMISTRY

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY: UNIT I: SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY. For complete details, please check the PDF given above.

Check JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning-Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

As per the JEE Main 2023 marking scheme, each question of JEE Main will carry 4 marks and -1 will be deducted for the wrong answer/response. The JEE Main January session exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.



