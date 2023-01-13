Home

Jet Airways’ Ownership Transferred To Jalan Kalrock Consortium, Ops Likely To Begin Soon

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal has allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to Jalan-Kalrock consortium, which is the winning bidder. The date of the resolution plan has been taken as November 16, 2023. Hence, Jalan Kalrock consortium will get six months from the said date to make payments to lenders.

The order was pronounced by the Mumbai bench of the tribunal on Friday.

Even though the counsel for lenders had sought a two-week stay on the order, it was declined by the tribunal.

As of now, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has deposited bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore with the lenders. According to the resolution plan, the consortium has to make cash payments of ₹185 crore to financial creditors within 180 days from the effective date.

Apart from these, Jalan-Kalrock consortium had also proposed a total cash infusion of ₹1,375 crore, including ₹475 crore for payment to stakeholders from this. The remaining ₹900 crore was to be infused for capital expenditure and working capital requirements. At ₹380 crore, the lenders took a steep haircut on their admitted claims of over ₹7,807.7 crore under the approved resolution plan.

The NCLT, on June 22, 2021, had approved the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium subject to necessary approvals. In October 2020 the revival plan submitted by the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK’s Kalrock Capital was approved by the ,airline’s Committee of Creditors (CoC). In June 2021, the consortium’s bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process.

Jet Airways’ share price jumped nearly 5 per cent after the the NCLT order.



