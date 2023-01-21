Jet Ski Rider Braves Monstrous Sea Wave To Save Drowning Man

The very size and the thunderous sound of the wave could have scared the best of people.
Viral Video: It is widely believed that those who are in adventure sports or those who are very much in thrill-seeking have no fears. This might well be true for some but it can be contested that not all thrill seekers lack the feeling of fear. Or maybe all of them are having a certain degree of fright that they want to overcome by indulging in these kinds of ventures. Sometimes trying to contest these fears could prove to be a costly affair, even fatal.
The viral video that we are sharing with you here shows one such individual who went to the extent of challenging the wild sea and the monstrous waves very much like the proverb, “challenge the crocodile in the water”. The video shows a man on a jet ski reaching out to another man who is in the middle of the water while a massive wave is approaching him at a fast pace. The jet ski rider must get hold of the man in the sea before the wave gets them both. The video is shared on Twitter by @LovePower_page with the caption, “wow!” and has been viewed 1.4 million times in just a few hours.
The very size and the thunderous sound of the wave could have scared the best of people. But then it is in situations like this that the mettle is tested.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 5:09 PM IST
