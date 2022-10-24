Jewellery Industry Gets Diwali Boost As Sales Cross Rs 25,000 Crore Mark

Dhanteras Sales: The jewellery industry in India is truly glittering during the festival of lights. The jewellery business across India saw a big boost in the sales figure owing to the festivities. the sales figure for jewellers alone this Dhanteras crossed the Rs25000 mark. While the total business crossed Rs 45,000 crore in the country. Dhanteras festival was celebrated on two days, October 22 and 23, across the country.Also Read – Ugly Grey Smog Covers Delhi On Diwali As Firecrackers Ban Rule Flouted In Several Areas. See Pics

The remaining business of approximately Rs 20,000 crores was in automobiles, computer and computer-related goods, furniture, items needed for home and office decoration, sweets and snacks, kitchen items, all kinds of utensils, electronics, and mobile items. Also Read – This Sand Sculpture of Goddess Kali with 4045 Diyas Will Definitely Awestruck You

According to the National President of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), “The two-day Dhanteras festival resulted in a massive sale of gold and silver coins, notes, sculptures, and utensils in the country, as well as gold and silver coins worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore.” Also Read – Sussanne Khan Kisses Beau Arslan Goni Infront of Paps After Attending Krishnan Kumar’s Diwali Bash, Check Reactions

One of the main reasons for this surge in the business can be attributed to the fact that this is the first ‘normal Diwali’ post the pandemic hit India. Apart from jewellery, the automobile industry has also benefitted from the festive season. The gold sales highlight the trust of people in the metal. Following a strong pick-up in economic activity and improved consumer demand, India’s gold demand increased by up to 80% in the July-September quarter. The gold industry seems to have now fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

According to Pankaj Arora, National President, All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation, “Indian gold industry has fully recovered from the Covid crisis, as demand for gold in India has reached its peak.”

This year the consumers are keener on buying Indian goods which have resulted in a loss of Rs 75000 crores for China.

Following a two-year market slump caused by Corona, the unending outpouring of customers in markets has brought cheers to traders, strengthening their position.