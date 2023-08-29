JGF Milk Magic Creates A Roar in America, Kishan Modi Awarded with Bharat Gaurav Samman

Mr. Kishan Modi, Managing Director of Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Samman at the Bharat Mahotsav (Festival of One India) in the United States of America.

Mr. Kishan Modi being rewarded with the Bharat Gaurav Samman in the USA

JGF Milk Magic while on their quest to explore and promote their products in the states, specifically Paneer, Rasmalai, Butter and Ghee made great noise among the Indian community and were majorly treasured by the crowd.

Mr. Modi has been honoured for his dedication and keenness in bringing, supporting and promoting products that play a big role in the food diversity for families in the USA.

