Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Shilpa Shinde Slams Karan Johar And Madhuri Dixit Says Karan Sir ko Dance Nahi Aata Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde recently slammed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges – Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi in a viral video. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor took to her Instagram handle where she lashed out at Karan, Madhuri and Nora. In the video Shilpa alleged that Madhuri was biased towards Nia Sharma the moment the latter broke down in the show. She also said that KJo should not judge a dance-reality-show as he himself doesn’t know how to dance. Shilpa even advised Nora to learn Hindi as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is meant for the Hindi speaking audience. The actor reacted to the recent scores give to Nia on the show.Also Read – Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Action-Adventure Records Decent Earnings Despite Minor Dip – Check Detailed Report

CHECK OUT SHILPA SHINDE’S INSTAGRAM POST ON JHALAK DIKHLA JAA 10:

SHILPA SHINDE LASHES OUT AT JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA 10 JUDGES

Shilpa can be seen saying in her video, “I remained quiet after I saw the scores and comments on the last two performances of Nia. But I now want to ask, ‘Karan sir kya Dharma Productions ki film dene wale hai? (Karan Sir, are you going to offer Dharma Productions’ film to Nia’ This is a dance show, what are you expecting in 3 minutes? Aap Oscar award dene wale ho ya National award dene wale ho (Are you going to give her an Oscar or National award)? Have you seen Rubina’s preparation video? Kuch bhi ho sakta tha, uske kya judges zimedaar hote (Anything could happen to her, would judges be held repsonsible? Baadme candle leke nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (It doesn’t matter if you regret later). Jabtak insaan hai kadar karo, baadme mat bhoko (Respect people while they are around).” Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue, Back To Hosting Bigg Boss 16

SHILPA SHINDE SLAMS NORA FATEHI

She further added, “Karan sir ko dance bilkul nahi ata, toh aapko tippani karni hai toh apni chizo pe kare (Karan sir doesn’t know how to dance, so better comment on your area of expertise) … makeup, costume, setup dekho (focus on makeup, costume and setup). Madhuri ji ko pura haqq hai dance pe bolne ka lekin jaha Nia thoda emotional ho jati ho, ‘aap gadbad kar deti hai (Madhuri ji has the right to judge dance but she becomes biased the moment Nia gets emotional.’ Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi hindi sikh ke aao (You are sitting at a panel of a Hindi channel, so you need to learn Hindi)? Toh acha hoga (That would be better).”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, an Indian reality and dance television series. The season is hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

