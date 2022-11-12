Saturday, November 12, 2022
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Rubina Dilaik And Sanam Johar Turn The Clock Back To 90s Rain Dance

One of the competitor duos on the show, Rubina Dilaik, and Sanam Johar has the most magical act for this weekend.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is in its final leg and the competition only gets tougher from here on. One of the competitor duos on the show, Rubina Dilaik, and Sanam Johar has the most magical act for this weekend. As per the sources, the duo had a rain act on the 90s cult romantic song Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya starring Rani Mukherji and Aamir Khan.

With consecutive perfect scores, we’ll have to wait till the episode telecast to find out how they fared but Sanam shares, “The judges were very kind. They spoke about Rubina’s extensions and her growth as a dancer. They said they were mesmerized by the act and that makes me a very proud teacher. Also, it being a rain sequence, they also pointed out that the sensuality showcased via the song was not vulgar and called it classy. As a choreographer, it was a really good day for me.”

Last week the partners were exchanged and this week they are back, Sanam shares, “I am super glad to be paired with Rubina. We have both grown and evolved together in this show. She is dedicated, punctual, and a really nice human being. Our bond has only grown and we’re really working hard to get the trophy home.”




Published Date: November 12, 2022 6:06 PM IST





