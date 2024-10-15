Jharkhand Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Jharkhand to vote in two phases, 13 November and 20 November, counting of votes on 23 November

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: In a major announcement ahead of the assembly polls in four states, the Election Commission is expected to announced the dates for the Jharkhand polls. The EC will announce the dates for the poll in its press conference scheduled at 3:30 PM. The term of the Jharkhand State Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) across the state. Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024.

