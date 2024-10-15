NationalPolitics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Jharkhand to vote in two phases, 13 November and 20 November, counting of votes on 23 November

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 15, 2024
0 64 Less than a minute

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: In a major announcement ahead of the assembly polls in four states, the Election Commission is expected to announced the dates for the Jharkhand polls. The EC will announce the dates for the poll in its press conference scheduled at 3:30 PM. The term of the Jharkhand State Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) across the state. Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024.

All updates on the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will be shared here. Stay at India.com for all the latest updates.

 


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 15, 2024
0 64 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IVCA Gears Up for India’s Pioneering GreenReturns Summit 2024

October 15, 2024

Gurpal Singh Chawla, MD, TREVOC, Honoured as a “Leader of Tomorrow” by Times Group

October 15, 2024

Champions Crowned as Indian Karting Race and Formula Imperial 2024 Reach a Thrilling Conclusion at Buddh International Circuit and Galgotias University

October 15, 2024

Danube Group Launches Exclusive Diwali Bonanza Offering 100 Grams of Gold to Indian customers

October 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow