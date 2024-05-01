Home

News

Jharkhand Congress X Handle Withheld Amid Crackdown Over Amit Shah Morphed Video

The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued notice to Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Image: X/@INCJharkhand)

Amit Shah Morphed Video: The official X handle of Jharkhand Congress was withheld on Wednesday amid a crackdown over Amit Shah’s morphed video. The X handle is reported to have shared the controversial video of the Union Home Minister with the caption, “Amit Shah’s election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished.”

The Special Cell of the Delhi police has issued notice to Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur under Section 91 of the CrPC.

It has asked Rajesh Thakur to appear at the cell’s office on May 2 in connection with the morphed video case of Union Home Minister Amit Shah which has gone viral on social media.

Special Cell Inspector Naresh Malik Special Cell said in a letter dated April 29, “This is to state that the above-mentioned case is being investigated by the undersigned. For the purpose of investigation, you are hereby directed through this notice to provide the below mentioned details/documents/electronic gadgets to the undersigned and join the investigation on May 2, 2024, at 10.30 am at Room No 302, 3rd floor, IFSO office Special Cell Delhi Police.”

The Delhi Police has also summoned the legal counsels of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and four other leaders in connection with the said case. However, the counsels have asked for more time for their appearance and expressed the inability of their clients to comply with the Delhi Police summons in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged fake video.







