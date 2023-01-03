Jharkhand Declares School Holidays For Classes 1-5 Till Jan 8 Due to Cold Wave, Dense Fog
School Holidays: Classes 1- 5 to Remain Shut in Jharkhand Till January 8 Due to Cold Wave
Jharkhand School Closing News Today: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday declared school holidays in the state and said classes 1- 5 to remain shut till January 8 due to cold wave. Giving details, the state education minister said that the students from remaining classes would be required to go to school as per their given time table until further orders are issued.
“Amid winters, classes of students of grades 1st-5th will remain closed till January 8: Office of State Education Minister,” stated a tweet by news agency ANI.
Apart from Jharkhand, several other states have also declared winter vacation for schools due to cold wave and dense fog.
In Uttar Pradesh, the schools in Lucknow and Mainpuri have been closed till January 7, 2023 due to the dropping temperatures.
Schools in Punjab have also been closed till January 8, 2023 due to the cold wave. Rajasthan Schools in the similar manner have been closed due to the winter vacations till January 5, 2023.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Metrological Department predicted a cold wave for North India and issued an alert regarding the same. In the weather forecast, the IMD stated that the temperatures are expected to drop over the next three days and has issued a warning, especially for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 6:56 PM IST
