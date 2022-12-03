Saturday, December 3, 2022
Jharkhand Family Throws Birthday Party For Pet Dog With 350 Guests. Watch

Invitation cards were printed for the 350 guests and the dog up was dressed in a suit worth Rs 4,500.

Trending News: You might have never even seen as many as 350 people in attendance for a person’s birthday party or even a baby’s first birthday. But this pet dog has hit jackpot bigger than humans, as he was thrown a birthday bash bigger than most people ever get.

The grand celebration was hosted by a family residing in Loyabad area of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad for their pet dog Aksar. The pet parents left no stone unturned to make the doggo’s birthday celebration a grand affair. Invitation cards were printed for the 350 guests and the dog up was dressed in a suit worth Rs 4,500.

Not just from the nearby village, guests from Bengal’s Sripur also came all the way to Dhanbad to attend the dog’s birthday party. Just like a kid’s birthday, the guests also brought gifts for the dog. Aksar received three gold lockets as gifts. Before his cake-cutting, an aarti was performed for the dog.

In the viral clip, you can see a woman planting a kiss on the dog’s cheek while a huge cake is placed on the table. Guests stood next to the pet dog and clicked his pictures before his candles would be blown and he could eat the cake.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PET DOG’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION IN JHARKHAND HERE:

Sumitra Kumari and Sandeep Kumari said that Aksar is just like their family member and eats and sleeps with them. “I used to work in Punjab, where I used to see how the people used to treat dogs there. We also got attached to animals and we found a 20-day-old puppy on the roadside and brought it home. Today, we celebrated our birthday with great pomp,” Sandeep said.

Published Date: December 3, 2022 12:52 PM IST





