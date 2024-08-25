NationalPolitics

Jharkhand To Administer Polio Vaccine To Over 61 Lakh Children

48,926 teams have been organized to work across 24,463 booths.

Polio Vaccine, Children, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Polio, pulse polio, National Immunization Day, vaccine, East Singhbhum, Sahiya didi, Sevikas
(File: Xinhua/Stringer)

Ranchi: Polio vaccine will be given to more than 61 lakh children in Jharkhand under the state-level pulse polio programme. This was announced by the state government on Sunday.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta launched a three-day event on National Immunization Day at Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Ramjanamnagar, according to an official statement.

“We have controlled polio and no case of a patient inflicted with the disease has been recorded in the country,” the statement quoted Banna Gupta as saying.

“In an attempt to maintain a similar trend, we are observing immunization day as the country had earlier witnessed the adverse effect of the disease,” he said and also emphasised the need to remain alert.

A total of 6,115,703 children throughout the state will receive the polio vaccine. To accomplish this, 48,926 teams have been organized to work across 24,463 booths. In addition, 4,893 supervisors have been deployed to oversee the process, according to the minister.

The vaccine will be administered to children in the 0 to 5-year age group, aiming to prevent the disease and bolster the nation’s health.

The state is fully prepared to ensure the success of the program, with all necessary arrangements in place, according to the minister.

In his home district East Singhbhum, Gupta said that Sahiya didi, Sevikas and representatives of NGOs will make door-to-door visits on August 26 and 27 August to administer the drops to the children.

East Singhbhum district aims to give the polio vaccine drops to 3,95,368 children.

Around 3,066 booths have been set up in the district.

Besides, 2,804 teams and 187 transit teams have been formed to achieve the target, the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)





