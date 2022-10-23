Jharkhand,PCB,Diwali,Guru Purab,Chhath,Christmas,New Tears Eve,Prakash Purab,Punjab,Window to burst crackers

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) on Sunday allowed bursting of firecrackers for two hours from 8 pm on Diwali. According to the order issued by the board, the two-hour window will also be applicable on Gurpurab, Chhat, Christmas and New Year, but the timings for commencement of firecracker bursting will vary.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Whatsapp, Instagram, And Facebook Greetings, Images, Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

JSPCB Member Secretary YK Das told PTI that air quality level been found "good or satisfactory this year" in urban areas of all the districts in the state. The revellers will be allowed to burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and Gurpurab, and from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath festival.

The violation of it would invite legal action under section-188 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC) and section-37 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Here are some of the key details:

The revellers will be allowed to burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and Gurpurab, and from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath festival. The same for Christmas and New Year will be 11.55 pm to 12.30 am The sale of crackers with less than the specified 125-decibel limit was allowed. The Central Pollution Control Board categorises air quality index levels in the 0-50 range as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’ and 301-400 as ‘very poor’. The board has decided to measure noise pollution on Diwali night between 6 pm and 12 midnight at four locations in the state capital Ranchi.

Another board official said noise level will be tested at High Court, Doranda (silence zone), Ashok Nagar (residential area) and Albert Ekka and Kutchery Chowk (commercial area). The board had measured the noise pollution on October 18 in the earmarked areas, and it found that 44 per cent rise from the permissible limit in the silence zone ahead of the Diwali festival.

(With PTI Inputs)