Jijau Witnesses Three Days of Unifying Raksha Bandhan Celebration, Setting an Extraordinary Example of Communal Harmony Across Maharashtra

In a world where blood ties are often the only bonds that matter, Jijau Sanstha recently celebrated an extraordinary Raksha Bandhan event that transcended all boundaries – religious, caste, and creed. Jijau Sanstha, an educational and social organization, orchestrated a unique Raksha Bandhan event spanning three days. Even on its third day, the event drew thousands of women who came together to tie the sacred thread of Rakhi to Nilesh Sambare, the founder of Jijau Sanstha. The event saw a remarkable turnout from across Maharashtra, showcasing the significance of this unifying celebration.

Jijau Sansthas Three-Day Raksha Bandhan Celebration: A Heartwarming Display of Communal Harmony Across Maharashtra

The event, taking place from August 28th to September 1st, brought together women from diverse backgrounds to Jijau’s association. On Raksha Bandhan day itself, which was observed on August 30th, approximately 2,000 women tied Rakhis to Nilesh Sambare. On the second day, a significant number of women from Thane and Palghar districts converged in Jijau Nagar to participate in this heartwarming event. The third day witnessed an even larger gathering, as women from various parts of Kokan, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, flocked to the event.



Nilesh Sambares story is inspiring. In 2008, he established Jijau Sanstha in a remote village in Vikramgad Taluka, Palghar District, Maharashtra. Over the years, he initiated various programs to provide free healthcare to the needy, free education to underprivileged children, and free residential schools for differently-abled children. Additionally, he established 44 free UPSC/MPSC coaching centers, helping youth from underprivileged backgrounds access quality education. Furthermore, he has organized various programs for women empowerment in these regions.

Through their social work, Nilesh Sambare and Jijau Sanstha have played a crucial role in uplifting marginalized communities, including differently-abled children and women. Many women consider him their brother and seek his support through Jijau Sanstha. Today, this event, wherein thousands of sisters come to tie Rakhi to their beloved brother Nilesh Sambare, is a testament to the impact of his social work.

This three-day celebration, unique in its own right, concluded with sisters extending their blessings and well-wishes to Nilesh Sambare for his future endeavors. The event has left an indelible mark on the entire district, setting a remarkable example of unity and brotherhood.

