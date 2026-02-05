CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) (“Jin Medical”, and together with all its subsidiaries, the “Company”), a NASDAQ-listed leading provider of rehabilitation medical equipment hosted a CEO Fireside Chat on February 2, 2026 where the CEO shared some insights into the Company’s recent strategic priorities and long-term growth considerations. The following questions were prepared by the Company and addressed by the Company’s CEO, Dr. Erqi Wang during the conversation. Certain statements made during the discussion were forward-looking, and the Company provided a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements prior to the start of the conversation. 1. Reverse Split Question： At Jin Medical’s recent extraordinary general meeting, shareholders were asked to approve a proposal authorizing the Company’s board of directors to implement future reverse stock splits at specified ratios. Many investors view reverse splits as a compliance-driven move. What’s your views on that? Dr. Wang： I have observed reverse splits being often associated with compliance considerations, and we don’t shy away from that reality. In addition to potentially enabling us to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continuing listing standards, we view the reverse split as a strategic reset point. We hope that It will allow us to realign our capital structure with the Company’s long-term fundamentals and improve market perception about our competitiveness. We hope it can be something more than just short-term price mechanics. 2. Strategic Plan to Long-Term Value Creation Question: How is management thinking about the Company’s priorities going forward, particularly in terms of execution, resource allocation and short-term and long-term operational focus? Dr. Wang: Going forward, there are a few things in our priorities. First, clear and consistent market communication. We intend to communicate our progress more frequently based on strategic and development goals and operational milestones, rather than short-term narratives. Second, disciplined capital allocation. Our priority is to invest in manufacturing capability, product certification, and market expansion where we believe the return potential is strong, while maintaining prudent balance sheet management. Third, we take a long-term oriented perspective and we plan to actively communicate that perspective to our shareholders — recognizing the industry cycle, the scale and duration of our manufacturing investments, and the time required to scale regulated medical products. 3. 2026–2027 Outlook Question: Looking ahead to 2026 and 2027, can you share managements’ current primary objectives? Dr. Wang: Our 2026-2027 objectives are driven by three goals:
- Broader commercialization following product certifications
- Manufacturing scale-up and cost normalization
- Expansion into regional and international markets
