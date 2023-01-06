Reliance launched its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. A detailed report here.

Jio 5G Now Available in 72 Indian Cities

New Delhi: Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this the total number of cities where users are access Jio’s 5G reached 72.

“We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states”, news agency ANI quoted Jio spokesperson as saying.

LIST OF CITIES/STATES WHERE JIO 5G SERVICES ARE ACCESSIBLE

Gujarat (all 33 districts)

Tirumala

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Guntur

Kochi

Ujjain

Gwalior

Jabalpur

Ludhiana

Siliguri

Delhi

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

Pune

Lucknow

Bhopal

Indore

Trivandrum

Mysuru

Nashik

Aurangabad

Chandigarh

Mohali

Panchkula

Zirakpur

Kharar

Derabassi

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Meanwhile, Jio asserted that the launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore. With it, Reliance Jio said it became the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all large cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore.

(With ANI Inputs)



