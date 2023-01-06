Jio 5G Now Available in 72 Indian Cities

Reliance launched its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. A detailed report here.
New Delhi: Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this the total number of cities where users are access Jio’s 5G reached 72.
“We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states”, news agency ANI quoted Jio spokesperson as saying.
LIST OF CITIES/STATES WHERE JIO 5G SERVICES ARE ACCESSIBLE
- Gujarat (all 33 districts)
- Tirumala
- Vijayawada
- Vishakhapatnam
- Guntur
- Kochi
- Ujjain
- Gwalior
- Jabalpur
- Ludhiana
- Siliguri
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Varanasi
- Kolkata
- Bengaluru
- Hyderabad
- Gurugram
- Noida
- Ghaziabad
- Faridabad
- Pune
- Lucknow
- Bhopal
- Indore
- Trivandrum
- Mysuru
- Nashik
- Aurangabad
- Chandigarh
- Mohali
- Panchkula
- Zirakpur
- Kharar
- Derabassi
- Bhubaneswar
- Cuttack
Meanwhile, Jio asserted that the launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore. With it, Reliance Jio said it became the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all large cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore.
(With ANI Inputs)
Published Date: January 6, 2023 3:27 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Is Niti Aayog Planning to Privatise SBI, PNB? Here News
[ad_1] "Several media reports claim that a list has been shared by Niti Aayog on the privatization of Public Sector...
Use WhatsApp On Proxy Servers During Internet Ban Follow These Simple Steps For Androids And iPhones News
[ad_1] WhatsApp, commonly used messenger service, will now be available to users even if the mobile internet services are banned...
Republic Day 2023: Now Book Online Tickets To watch Grand Parade On January 26
[ad_1] Now, book online tickets to watch the grand parade held every year on Republic Day in Delhi. Republic Day...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Lists 6 Key Policy Priorities For South Asian Region News
[ad_1] As per the estimates of the IMF, the Governor said the South Asian region contributed 15 per cent to...
Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Kickstart 2023 With The Blessings of Ganpati Bappa at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics News
[ad_1] Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for year ahead and thank for the year...
Asian Cricket Council Slams Najam Sethi Social Media Post, Says His Comments are Baseless News
[ad_1] In view of the above, Mr. Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied...
Average Rating