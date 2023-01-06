National

Jio 5G Now Available in 72 Indian Cities

admin
38Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 24 Second


Reliance launched its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. A detailed report here.

| Full List
Jio 5G Now Available in 72 Indian Cities

New Delhi: Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this the total number of cities where users are access Jio’s 5G  reached 72.

“We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states”, news agency ANI quoted Jio spokesperson as saying.

LIST OF CITIES/STATES WHERE JIO 5G SERVICES ARE ACCESSIBLE

  • Gujarat (all 33 districts)
  • Tirumala
  • Vijayawada
  • Vishakhapatnam
  • Guntur
  • Kochi
  • Ujjain
  • Gwalior
  • Jabalpur
  • Ludhiana
  • Siliguri
  • Delhi
  • Mumbai
  • Varanasi
  • Kolkata
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad
  • Gurugram
  • Noida
  • Ghaziabad
  • Faridabad
  • Pune
  • Lucknow
  • Bhopal
  • Indore
  • Trivandrum
  • Mysuru
  • Nashik
  • Aurangabad
  • Chandigarh
  • Mohali
  • Panchkula
  • Zirakpur
  • Kharar
  • Derabassi
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Cuttack

Meanwhile, Jio asserted that the launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore. With it, Reliance Jio said it became the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all large cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore.

(With ANI Inputs)




Published Date: January 6, 2023 3:27 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories